What It Really Means For A Beer To Be 'Tripel' Style

If you are wondering what's tripled in a 'tripel' beer, the answer might surprise you because this style of Belgian beer gets its name from tradition, not math. However, the name and meaning have become synonymous with stronger Belgian ales, which have around 9% ABV. To be clear, the name has nothing to do with a formula of strength like it might seem. As a matter of fact, it's a nod to an old Trappist beer tradition.

The term 'tripel' is from a naming system that finds its roots in old monastic brewing traditions, particularly the Trappist monasteries. Barrels were tagged with X's to relate the strength of the beer, where 'singel' (X) was the lighter potency beer, 'dubbel' (XX) meant the beer was stronger, and 'tripel' (XXX) was the most potent. In modern times, tripel beers don't strictly refer to the potency of the beer but more so to the Trappist tradition.

The tripel (being the youngest of the Trappist beer family) became prominent in the 1930s all thanks to Hendrik Verlinden, a brewing scientist from Drie Linden Brewery. Pale lagers from Germany were popular at the time, encroaching on the Belgian beer market. In order to counter the trend, Verlinden created Witkap Tripel in 1932. Westmalle Abbey took on and refined the style, created its iconic recipe, and shortened the name to "Tripel" in the 1950s. The recipe still being used to date has a base of pilsner malts, adjunct sugars, and a signature Belgian yeast.