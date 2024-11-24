What It Really Means For A Beer To Be 'Tripel' Style
If you are wondering what's tripled in a 'tripel' beer, the answer might surprise you because this style of Belgian beer gets its name from tradition, not math. However, the name and meaning have become synonymous with stronger Belgian ales, which have around 9% ABV. To be clear, the name has nothing to do with a formula of strength like it might seem. As a matter of fact, it's a nod to an old Trappist beer tradition.
The term 'tripel' is from a naming system that finds its roots in old monastic brewing traditions, particularly the Trappist monasteries. Barrels were tagged with X's to relate the strength of the beer, where 'singel' (X) was the lighter potency beer, 'dubbel' (XX) meant the beer was stronger, and 'tripel' (XXX) was the most potent. In modern times, tripel beers don't strictly refer to the potency of the beer but more so to the Trappist tradition.
The tripel (being the youngest of the Trappist beer family) became prominent in the 1930s all thanks to Hendrik Verlinden, a brewing scientist from Drie Linden Brewery. Pale lagers from Germany were popular at the time, encroaching on the Belgian beer market. In order to counter the trend, Verlinden created Witkap Tripel in 1932. Westmalle Abbey took on and refined the style, created its iconic recipe, and shortened the name to "Tripel" in the 1950s. The recipe still being used to date has a base of pilsner malts, adjunct sugars, and a signature Belgian yeast.
Tripel pairings and the perfect pour
What makes that magical flavor we all love? It's all about the yeast! Belgian yeast really has a kick to it, especially during the warmer temperatures. It works magic giving the beer fruity and spicy notes (which helps give Belgian sours their iconic taste). Basically, think hints of cloves, bananas, honey, citrus, and bubblegum. The fermentation adds layers of complexity that create that most exquisite profile so many have come to love.
Wondering what makes tripels so dynamic? Despite the alcohol content in the beer, tripels have a dry finish that keeps everything refreshing. You could be having the most mundane day sitting on a sunlit patio and a tripel would be the perfect drink to grab to savor the moment. It's a drink that works for any activity and pairs well with almost every meal. And you know what? You haven't lived if you haven't tried oysters with a tripel! The seafood's brininess really does wonders for the sweetness of the beer.
Also, don't miss out on trying other beers of the Trappist group either. For one, singels are the right pick for a relaxing afternoon and the rich amber hue of dubbels makes them a great pair for hearty stews or decadent cheeses. Next time you crack open a tripel beer, don't forget to appreciate its complexity, enjoy every sip, and for the sake of it, share the experience with a friend!