How Many Non-Alcoholic Beers Equal One Real Beer?

It's a brave new world out there for those of us who'd rather imbibe our beer without the buzz. Non-alcoholic and alcohol-free brews are more popular than ever, offering a solid alternative to anyone who's staying sober for the long haul or just for the night (in fact, the average NA beer drinker probably isn't who you think). But if you're trying to avoid alcohol entirely, you'll need to be mindful of the labels.

In the United States, "non-alcoholic" and "alcohol-free" are not interchangeable terms — non-alcoholic beers actually contain trace amounts of alcohol. And while both types of beverages may taste a whole lot like beer, they legally can't be advertised or labeled as such. According to a public presentation by the Alcohol and Tobacco Tax and Trade Bureau, non-alcoholic beers can only use the "non-alcoholic" label if the stated alcohol content is 0.5% alcohol by volume or lower. If the beer contains 0.0% ABV, however, it must be labeled "alcohol-free." While these drinks might be called beers colloquially, federal regulations mandate that sellers have to use words like "brew" or "malt beverage" on packaging, even if the process of making these drinks is highly similar to that of beer.

Even though non-alcoholic beers still contain alcohol, they won't get you drunk. While the difference between non-alcoholic beer and regular beer may lie on that 0.5% ABV line, traditional beers often contain much more alcohol, usually around 5% ABV. Assuming each non-alcoholic beer you drink is 0.5% ABV, you'd have to knock back at least 10 of them to match a traditional brew.