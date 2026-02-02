The Easy Way To Achieve Mexican Al Pastor Flavors At Home Without A Spit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Every Mexican food aficionado knows al pastor, and almost everyone who knows it loves it. But real al pastor is cooked so specifically that it can be an intimidating dish to recreate at home. Within Mexico, large spits of al pastor meat turn on almost every street corner, topped with pineapple, cooking in the open air. The spits are known locally as trompos (named for a spinning top toy that's a similar shape). They're a little bit like a rotisserie, but vertical rather than horizontal.

For al pastor, trompos are usually layered with slices of pork, often fat-marbled cuts to help maintain flavor and moisture while the spit sits turning in direct heat that results in flavorful browning on the outside of the skewered meat via the Maillard reaction. The meat is marinated in pineapple juice and a paste usually made of achiote, deep, fruity chiles, and various spices, which permeates every layer stacked on the spit.

Get this marinade right, or as close as possible with ingredients available to you, and you're halfway to great al pastor. The rest, of course, is in the cooking technique, but if you don't have a rotisserie attachment in your air fryer, all is not lost. You can simply build a DIY spit using a skewer, and cook your pastor in the oven or on the grill for those classic Mexican al pastor flavors wherever you are in the world.