The Once-Popular Canned Pasta No One Eats Anymore

Many of you probably ate canned pasta growing up. Campbell's SpaghettiOs and everything from Chef Boyardee were staples of many American childhoods, but these weren't always the only canned pasta brands. Starting in 1939, there was one pasta that many Gen Xers still remember fondly even if it's a canned food that people stopped eating. This dubious delicacy is Franco-American Macaroni and Cheese.

Although the Franco-American brand started in 1887, this canned meal had its heyday starting in the mid-1900s. Ads during this high point boast ingredients like farm butter, milk, and self-cured cheddar. To prep it, you just had to place it in a saucepan and heat it while stirring. The ads also claimed the canned mac had more protein per serving than a farm fresh egg. Those who tried it remember the pasta being incredibly soft, while the cheese had an artificial taste. Yet many of the same people who say it was disgusting profess that it's also craveable and comforting like no other canned food.

The Internet still recollects this canned delight with yearning. One Redditor recalled, "This stuff was my favorite growing up, no fancy recipes though, right out of the can!" One fan on Facebook also remembered it lovingly, remarking, "The original noodles were the best, like fat spaghetti, my brother and I used to eat them by the boatload. We nicknamed them WHITE WORMS and to this day my mum still calls them that!" If you're curious to try this unusual canned offering, you'll unfortunately have to stay curious, because it no longer exists. For many, it's a discontinued canned food they miss the most.