The Popular UK Canned Mac And Cheese That's Not Worth The Price, According To Reddit

Not long after I moved to Scotland to get my Masters degree in 2022, I went into a Tesco looking for the staple of budget-conscious college students everywhere: Kraft mac and cheese. I spent a few harrowing minutes pacing up and down the aisle, frantically looking for the familiar blue box of my childhood before I realized their version of Kraft came in a red box and was instead called "Cheesey Pasta." While it wasn't what I was initially searching for, it was certainly better than another alternative on the shelf: Heinz tinned macaroni and cheese.

You won't find too many fans of Heinz tinned mac and cheese on social media. One Reddit post lamented that it tastes like "it's made by someone's feet", while another user declared that it was "watery, expensive, and terrible." Wait a second — expensive? Yes, you heard that right; it goes for two pounds a can (or $2.60 in US terms). That might not sound very expensive, but for what you're getting, it's a veritable king's ransom. (Not that a health nut like King Charles III, with his six options of honey a day, would ever eat such a thing.)