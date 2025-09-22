King Charles Has An Unusual Honey Request With Each Morning Meal

King Charles III has long been famous for his enthusiasm about organic gardening and healthy eating. The King was also known to skip lunch, for years. While the late Queen Elizabeth II was fond of scrambled eggs, or maybe a bowl of Special K cereal (Special K was also President Joe Biden's favorite breakfast), King Charles is partial to homemade bread and fresh fruit grown at his family home, Highgrove, an absolute wonderland of gardens and orchards in Gloucestershire. His majesty is also reportedly so wild about honey that he likes to have no less than six varieties available at his breakfast table — even when he is traveling on royal duties.

Queen Elizabeth II's chef, Graham Newbould, who revealed her son's honey habits, added that when King Charles travels, he requests a special breakfast box to accompany him. Along with the six varieties of honey, it usually includes dried fruit and muesli, which is basically a mixture of nuts, grains, oats, seeds, and more dried fruit. It's most often combined with milk or yogurt, and eaten warm or cold. Presumably, King Charles drizzles a bit of honey over this breakfast treat, and maybe opts for a different type for his morning cup of tea. But why so many types of honey? For one, when you're the King of England, you can ask for anything you want when it comes to breakfast. And, while we don't know exactly what kinds of honey King Charles requires, it's reasonable to guess that they might include those made on the royal family's estates — and that he might be in the mood for any one of them, at any time.