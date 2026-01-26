The 'Complete' Seasoning Blend Redditors Put On Everything

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you know, you know, and if you don't, you will soon. A few shakes of Badia Complete Seasoning can transform the taste of anything from vegetable soup to carne asada to bland scrambled eggs. "I swear by that stuff. It goes in everything," said one commenter on Reddit. "I use this quite a bit. I really like it on popcorn with very finely grated parmesan," shared another.

Badia Complete Seasoning contains dehydrated garlic and onions, salt, monosodium glutamate, and unspecified spices and herbs. Based on the image on the shaker, those flavoring components include basil, parsley, cilantro, and black pepper. It's a simple mix that hits all the right notes, perfect for vegetables, meats, stews, sauces, and more. You can combine it with mayo, sour cream, or Greek yogurt for a quick creamy dip, use it in place of salt in salad dressings, or sprinkle it into the cream sauce of a classic three-cheese mac and cheese.