The Foolproof Way To Organize Your Fridge (And Cut Down On Food Waste)

What if I told you that organizing your fridge wasn't just for aesthetics, but could actually save you money? Oftentimes, food and beverages are stored in the fridge with no rhyme or reason, allowing perfectly good items to get pushed toward the back or stored in improper places only to be forgotten. And we all can guess what happens next: spoiled food tossed in the garbage, along with the hard-earned money spent to buy it.

One of the simplest ways to prevent this from occurring is to categorize items and store them in containers and bins. This organization method makes it easy to see what you have, but also helps temperature-sensitive food stay fresh longer when placed in the right spots in the fridge.

First, go through your refrigerator and ensure there's no spoiled food or items past their expiration dates. As you do this, group your items based on their type — condiments, salad dressings and marinades, juices and waters, dairy products and eggs, raw and cooked meats and seafood, and vegetables and fruits. Before buying new containers, get creative with the bins you already have hiding in your cupboards. Clear containers make it easy to see what's inside, and glass is ideal since it won't absorb or transfer odors like plastic can. For example, glass mason jars can be great for storing leftovers and prepping meals, or can hold packaged items like cheese sticks.