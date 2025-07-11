The Ridiculous Egg Storage Hack That Had Breakfast Brands Divided

As with most foods, there are plenty of egg-cooking mistakes to avoid. However, egg storage is just as important as cooking. If your eggs are washed or store-bought, they need to be stored in the refrigerator. Unwashed eggs right from the hen can be stored on the counter at room temperature for up to 30 days. Just be sure to write the date the eggs were laid on the container you keep them in.

The reason washed eggs need to be refrigerated is that, once washed, a protective layer is removed and the porous surface of the shell is exposed to where it can take in all sorts of foul odors. If you get your eggs from a grocery store, they're already washed and sanitized before they hit the shelves. Because of this, store-bought eggs should be kept in a closed-top carton away from the door of the fridge. (Keeping them away from the door will help the temperature stay consistent.)

Although they aren't packed this way, eggs can also be stored upside down to allow the yolk to remain more centered in the egg. Doing this will help the egg last longer. If you've had them stored in the fridge for a long time, make sure you know how to tell whether the eggs are still good to eat before using them. If you follow these steps and avoid the duct tape dangling trick, your eggs should last long enough to become something delicious.