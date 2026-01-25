Take Your Super Bowl Artichoke Dip To The End Zone With This Bold Ingredient

For perhaps a bit too many people out there, the only time of year they'll really enjoy green vegetables is during the Super Bowl — when they're dipping tons of tortilla chips into a creamy spinach and artichoke appetizer. It's a popular Super Bowl party dip, and its flavor comes from an odd but surprisingly effective blend of earthy-flavored greens and thick cream cheese. It's an unusual enough mix that it can be hard to think of how to mess around with it more. However, if you're interested in sweetening your artichoke dip in a way that doesn't mess up the flavor, you might find that adding caramelized onions works great.

Normally considered a crucial addition to French onion dip, caramelized onions are softer and sweeter than regular onions after they've been cooked. The sugar molecules inside the onions react to the heat, turning them brown and nutty. Typically, you'll want to caramelize yellow or big and sweet Vidalia onions before adding this ingredient to your dip. Yellow onions will come out a bit sharper, while sweet onions will be more mellow, but both should be mildly sweet enough to blend right into the gooey and complex texture of the dip. Then you can use all of that leftover artichoke dip in a chicken salad or on a pizza the next night, and it'll still taste great.