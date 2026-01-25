For The Crispiest French Fries, Don't Reach For A Fresh Bag Of Potatoes

For being such a beloved American staple (it probably comes as no surprise that they are McDonald's best-selling menu item) french fries really don't have that much going on. One primary characteristic that keeps folks reaching in for another helping is crispiness. Without that crunch, a french fry is really just a bland, limp veg saturated in oil. Unfortunately, achieving that very feature is what often vexes people attempting to make them at home. The Takeout asked Edmund "Ed" McCormick, the founder and CEO of food science company Cape Crystal Brands, for some tips on making the crispiest french fries around, and he stressed that the makeup of the potatoes themselves deeply impacts the crunch factor.

Instead of trying out the latest oil trick for crispy at-home fries, look first to how old your potatoes are. "As potatoes age, some moisture is lost, and starch concentration effectively increases," McCormick said. "That helps crisping." However, McCormick cautioned, "That's not the same as 'the older the better.'"

Potatoes don't age like a fine wine. While their starch content may rise as they sit around, it doesn't happen in perpetuity. You want those spuds to reach the sweet spot before hitting the point of no return. "You want a potato that's slightly dehydrated, not shriveled. Firm, maybe a little dull looking," McCormick said. "Once it's heavily sprouted, soft, or smells off, you're past the useful window."