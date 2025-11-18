The Oil Trick For Easy At-Home Fries That'll Still Come Out Crispy Every Time

The traditional deep frying in hot oil method works well for larger batches, especially in a busy kitchen where there may not be eyes on the fries at all times. For this reason, it's still favored by fast food restaurants. If you're determined to make fast-food-worthy french fries and don't mind the extra effort, David Davidov feels that frying potatoes twice is the way to go. "The double-fry method is ... essential for achieving restaurant-quality crispy fries," he explained.

The reason why Davidov prefers twice-cooked fries is that the first fry, which should be done at 300 degrees Fahrenheit, not only cooks the potatoes but also removes any of the excess moisture that might cause them to grow soggy. The second fry, which he says should be in hotter oil (375 degrees Fahrenheit), is done to crisp them up even more. "This two-step method is what separates soft or soggy fries from truly crisp ones," he told us. And it really is the best way to make the crispiest fries at home.

This is not to say, however, that frying in a shallow pan of cold oil can't yield some pretty crunchy fries, as well. I've done it myself, and it's the only method I'll ever use from now on. In fact, I'd go so far as to say it's the main reason I'm still cooking fries at home instead of giving up and outsourcing the job to McDonald's.