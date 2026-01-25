You May Want To Avoid Stone Crabs If They're On A Seafood Menu — Here's Why

Crabs are common critters across the globe, and crabs harvested for seafood come in a wide range of prices: canned crab is much cheaper than fresh crab, while stone crab claws can fetch luxury market prices. If you're in Florida though, where nearly all stone crabs served in the U.S. come from, it's perhaps best to avoid them on a restaurant menu. According to the Monterey Bay Aquarium Seafood Watch database, which tracks ethical practices in the fishing and seafood industries, the Gulf stone crab and Florida stone crab are both presumed to be overfished along the Gulf of Mexico and central Atlantic Ocean.

These stone crabs are caught by traps laid along the seafloor, and then fishing crews remove the crabs' claws before tossing them back, alive. Even though returning them to the water sounds like it would sustain the crab population — and stone crabs can regrow lost limbs — this regeneration takes several rounds of molting and most wild crabs have a drastically lower chance of survival after being fully declawed. Beyond that, Seafood Watch calls out some of these Florida-based fishing operations for lacking safeguards against overfishing in general (though businesses in the industry still insist stone crab harvest is done sustainably), and for carelessly capturing and harming federally protected bottlenose dolphins while crab fishing.