The Unexpected US State With A Rich Whiskey History

Nearly every state in the union has at least one whiskey distillery (even Utah, which barely drinks alcohol for religious reasons), but there are two states, Tennessee and Kentucky, that are widely recognized as the leaders in whiskey production. After all, there's no classic country song called "Rhode Island Whiskey." For a number of reasons, Kentucky produces the vast majority of bourbon in the United States. But just as North Carolina was once the bourbon capital of America, there's another state that's had a rich, spirited history: Pennsylvania.

The Keystone State is renowned for its rye whiskey which was often used for bartering with Native Americans before becoming one of the young nation's most popular spirits following its independence from Great Britain. Although rye was not usually the first choice for whiskey distillers, the Scottish and Irish immigrants who settled in Pennsylvania made do with the hardy crop and turned it into a lucrative and (for a time) iconic industry. The distilleries along the Monongahela River were famous enough that they are mentioned by name in Herman Melville's "Moby-Dick" (a book which also inspired the name for Starbucks).