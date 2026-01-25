What Makes Vermont's Iconic Creemee Different From Soft Serve
If you find yourself in Vermont one day — perhaps on a lovely fall vacation, perhaps because you hitched a ride on a Ben & Jerry's truck and got a little carried away — you may discover that the ice cream parlors sell something called a "creemee." Is this some kind of strange, whimsical dessert concoction from the land of maple syrup and Bernie Sanders? Not really. Actually, it's just another word for soft-serve ice cream, albeit one with a different consistency from the Dairy Queens and Carvels of the world.
Even more than Philadelphia-style ice cream, creemees have air mixed into them, resulting in a divinely light-yet-creamy texture. This is only helped by the fact that they contain less milk fat than other kinds of ice cream (creemees contain between 3% and 6% as opposed to the 10% to 18% for most other kinds of ice cream). That, and the fact they're usually stored at a higher temperature. So what makes creemees different from soft-serve? The answer comes down to local milk, frequently sourced from Vermont's Kingdom Creamery, which provides the characteristic richness.
Vermont takes pride in maple creemees
"So what?" you may be thinking to yourself. "I can get soft-serve ice cream right here in my own state without having to so much as lay eyes on a pair of Birkenstocks." Well, that may be true, but can you get a maple creemee there? We didn't think so. The maple creemee is Vermont's unofficial state dessert, as you might expect from the most prominent maple syrup-producing state in the union.
A maple creemee is simplicity itself. It's just milk and maple syrup mixed together into a velvety-smooth emulsion. But hey, bread and butter can feel like a gourmet experience so long as they're made with high-quality ingredients, and it's no different for a maple creemee. If you don't have much of a sweet tooth, you should probably avoid it (but you probably didn't need us to tell you that). If you're even a little bit curious, though, why not give it a try the next time you're in the Green Mountain State? It's not like you'll find many fast food chains to distract you in Vermont: You won't find any Popeye's there, to say nothing of Chick-Fil-A.