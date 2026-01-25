What Makes Vermont's Iconic Creemee Different From Soft Serve

If you find yourself in Vermont one day — perhaps on a lovely fall vacation, perhaps because you hitched a ride on a Ben & Jerry's truck and got a little carried away — you may discover that the ice cream parlors sell something called a "creemee." Is this some kind of strange, whimsical dessert concoction from the land of maple syrup and Bernie Sanders? Not really. Actually, it's just another word for soft-serve ice cream, albeit one with a different consistency from the Dairy Queens and Carvels of the world.

Even more than Philadelphia-style ice cream, creemees have air mixed into them, resulting in a divinely light-yet-creamy texture. This is only helped by the fact that they contain less milk fat than other kinds of ice cream (creemees contain between 3% and 6% as opposed to the 10% to 18% for most other kinds of ice cream). That, and the fact they're usually stored at a higher temperature. So what makes creemees different from soft-serve? The answer comes down to local milk, frequently sourced from Vermont's Kingdom Creamery, which provides the characteristic richness.