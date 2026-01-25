If You Know This Old-School Breakfast Restaurant, Chances Are You Grew Up In The South
While there are delicious hot breakfasts to be found at restaurants all over America, there's something about breakfast in the South that just hits different. Whether you're ordering a plate of hash browns using the Waffle House code, biting into a buttery biscuit (with or without gravy), or enjoying a Creole breakfast of beignets, Southern breakfasts can be amazing. If you grew up in the South, you know that Huddle House, an old-school breakfast-focused chain with outlets in 20 different states, is a great spot for a plate of cozy breakfast nostalgia.
Although you can find Huddle Houses as far north as Illinois and Pennsylvania, this is a fundamentally Southern chain. Case in point: The two states that are home to the most Huddle House locations are Georgia and Alabama. The former is actually where it all began when the very first Huddle House opened in Decatur over five decades ago. Today, the chain is still going strong, and Huddle House is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast remains as the signature menu offering and is served all day; and that's literal, as Huddle House is open 24 hours a day. Some Huddle House locations also offer take out and catering for larger events.
How to make the most of your first trip to Huddle House
If you're a longtime Huddle House diner, you probably already have your order down to the last detail, but if you've never visited one before, there are ways to make the most of your first Huddle House meal. For starters, be sure to check the menu for the limited-time specials and see if there's anything you simply can't resist. If not, take a look at the restaurant's signature breakfast waffles which come in strawberry-topped and cookies and cream variations as well as plain with maple syrup.
Other breakfast options to consider are the omelets, the specialty stuffed hashbrowns, or a proper Southern meal of fluffy biscuits with sausage gravy (not to be confused with its sweeter Appalachian counterpart). On the other hand, lunch and dinner menu favorites include burgers and sandwiches as well as old-school items like country-fried steak. Huddle House even has a value menu for breakfast, lunch, and dinner, including a strawberry-topped waffle served with an egg cooked any style on the side; perfect for those who are on a budget.