If You Know This Old-School Breakfast Restaurant, Chances Are You Grew Up In The South

While there are delicious hot breakfasts to be found at restaurants all over America, there's something about breakfast in the South that just hits different. Whether you're ordering a plate of hash browns using the Waffle House code, biting into a buttery biscuit (with or without gravy), or enjoying a Creole breakfast of beignets, Southern breakfasts can be amazing. If you grew up in the South, you know that Huddle House, an old-school breakfast-focused chain with outlets in 20 different states, is a great spot for a plate of cozy breakfast nostalgia.

Although you can find Huddle Houses as far north as Illinois and Pennsylvania, this is a fundamentally Southern chain. Case in point: The two states that are home to the most Huddle House locations are Georgia and Alabama. The former is actually where it all began when the very first Huddle House opened in Decatur over five decades ago. Today, the chain is still going strong, and Huddle House is open for breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Breakfast remains as the signature menu offering and is served all day; and that's literal, as Huddle House is open 24 hours a day. Some Huddle House locations also offer take out and catering for larger events.