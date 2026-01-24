The Italian-Inspired Family Recipe Jon Bon Jovi Loves To Make

We know Jon Bon Jovi as an iconic American rock musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. But what many of us don't know is he's a foodie, particularly when it comes to Italian cuisine. One of his favorite foods combines two Italian American classics: eggplant parmesan and lasagna, or what Bon Jovi calls eggplant lasagna. I think a more fitting name for this greatest hit should be "Livin' On A Lasagna Eggplant Prayer."

It has the hearty, layered, cheesy, saucy goodness that we all love about the two casserole-style dishes, but with the lasagna upgrade you need to try: breaded and pan-fried eggplant slices replace the pasta sheets, proving that your lasagna doesn't actually need noodles. Next comes all the other traditional layers: a great-quality jarred pasta sauce, a classic creamy ricotta cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano mixture, and then a generous layer of shredded mozzarella and parm sprinkled on top.

Bon Jovi makes his dish veggie forward by adding sauteed mushrooms and spinach to the ricotta mixture, but you can always incorporate these additions into a separate layer. If you prefer a more protein-forward dish, incorporate meaty additions in the sauce, like ground beef, sausage, or bacon. Once assembled, cover the top with foil and pop into an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake the eggplant lasagna for about an hour, then cook it for another 15 minutes uncovered so the cheese gets browned and bubbly.