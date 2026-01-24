The Italian-Inspired Family Recipe Jon Bon Jovi Loves To Make
We know Jon Bon Jovi as an iconic American rock musician, singer, songwriter, and actor. But what many of us don't know is he's a foodie, particularly when it comes to Italian cuisine. One of his favorite foods combines two Italian American classics: eggplant parmesan and lasagna, or what Bon Jovi calls eggplant lasagna. I think a more fitting name for this greatest hit should be "Livin' On A Lasagna Eggplant Prayer."
It has the hearty, layered, cheesy, saucy goodness that we all love about the two casserole-style dishes, but with the lasagna upgrade you need to try: breaded and pan-fried eggplant slices replace the pasta sheets, proving that your lasagna doesn't actually need noodles. Next comes all the other traditional layers: a great-quality jarred pasta sauce, a classic creamy ricotta cheese and Parmigiano Reggiano mixture, and then a generous layer of shredded mozzarella and parm sprinkled on top.
Bon Jovi makes his dish veggie forward by adding sauteed mushrooms and spinach to the ricotta mixture, but you can always incorporate these additions into a separate layer. If you prefer a more protein-forward dish, incorporate meaty additions in the sauce, like ground beef, sausage, or bacon. Once assembled, cover the top with foil and pop into an oven preheated to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Bake the eggplant lasagna for about an hour, then cook it for another 15 minutes uncovered so the cheese gets browned and bubbly.
Jon Bon Jovi's food endeavors
In an interview with Absolute Radio, Jon Bon Jovi was asked what his signature dish was to prepare for others. Bon Jovi replied, "Actually, I'm the worst cook there ever was." He then followed that statement proudly declaring, "But, I would be the best mate you could ever have because I help clean the kitchen. I'm an expert in the field of washing dishes." It's just another reason why Jon Bon Jovi is the best. However, he's likely just being humble, considering that the Grammy Award-winning musician is also in the food business.
In 2012, Bon Jovi and his two brothers helped their father, John Bongiovi Sr., launch a line of jarred pasta sauces called Bongiovi (the actual spelling of the rockstar's last name). The sauces were inspired by three generations of their family's Sicilian sauce recipes. The sauces come in three varieties: Dad's Original, Marinara, and Arrabbiata. Each sauce is crafted with high-quality ingredients sourced from Italy, without the use of sugar, preservatives, or flavor enhancers. As you can imagine, this is of course the jarred sauce brand Bon Jovi uses and in his beloved eggplant lasagna.
Bon Jovi also has a non-profit restaurant chain with three locations in New Jersey. JBJ Soul Kitchen serves locally sourced meals to the community on a "pay-what-you-can" basis. The menu shows suggested donations rather than firm prices. The menu changes frequently, and guests are served a three-course meal with a choice of soup or salad, an entree, and dessert or fruit.