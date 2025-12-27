Your Lasagna Doesn't Actually Need Noodles – Here's The Swap That Proves It

Lasagna purists may clutch their pearls, but hear us out: You don't actually need noodles in lasagna — thinly sliced zucchini works just as well without sacrificing the soul of the dish. When layered correctly, zucchini adds a lightness that balances the richness of the sauce and cheese, and it soaks up sauce the way noodles would.

The trick is in the prep. Slice the zucchini lengthwise into thin, even ribbons — a mandoline helps — and salt them to draw out water before layering. Don't skip this step, or you risk the dreaded soggy casserole that plagues too many zucchini-based recipes. To double down on drawing out the moisture, you can even roast the zucchini slices in the oven in a single layer until the edges appear dry. Once baked with the rest of the dish's components, the zucchini softens into tender layers that hold their shape in the lasagna while keeping each bite fresh. This low-carb swap feels indulgent without the heaviness of pasta, unlike some shortcut versions, such as one-pan stovetop lasagna.