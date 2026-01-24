Whatever Happened To BagBowl From Shark Tank?
Inventions don't always have to be flashy and ultra-futuristic to grab attention. This was the case that BagBowl co-founders Brian and Kevin Fleming pleaded in front of the Sharks on ABC's hit business-centric series. With a product so simple — a collapsible sleeve that transforms snack bags or any plastic bag into sturdy, portable bowls for food — they were able to pique the interest of "Shark Tank" mainstays Mark Cuban, Robert Herjavec, Kevin O'Leary, Daymond John, and Lori Greiner. It also drew the ire of other Sharks, who saw the product they were pitching as nothing more than a colorful plastic cylinder that folds flat when not in use.
The Sharks have seen a lot of bizarre stuff being presented over the show's many years. Remember the outlandish alarm clock-oven hybrid that used the smell of bacon to wake users? BagBowl wasn't as eccentric as that, but it was undeniably polarizing. On one hand, the simplicity of the product felt a little ridiculous, knowing people could munch on snacks without even considering using one. On the other hand, it offered a sensible, practical way to plate snack food that minimizes clutter when real plates and bowls are out of reach.
What happened to BagBowl on Shark Tank?
The Fleming brothers entered the tank on "Shark Tank" Season 4, Episode 4 seeking $40,000 for 33% equity. Off the bat, the Sharks were entertained by how Brian and Kevin presented the advantages of using BagBowl, such as eliminating the need for cleanup after eating food from plastic packaging or having a means to pour broth and sauces into a plastic bag without asking for help. BagBowl acts as a stable exoskeleton for a makeshift bowl in both scenarios. However, the laughs and smiles quickly faded when the Sharks got to hold and examine samples. They quickly realized that what the Fleming brothers were selling was something snack manufacturers themselves could easily incorporate into the packaging of their products.
Not only that, despite a utility patent for BagBowl that was pending, other companies might come up with their own version before BagBowl could establish itself on the market. The Sharks were all the more bummed upon learning the startup didn't receive orders at an IHA Trade Show, despite how the brothers seemingly made a big deal of its presence at the convention. Mark, Daymond, and Kevin quickly dismissed the idea of investing as they were unimpressed with both the product and the company. Meanwhile, Robert saw potential in it. He offered them $40,000 for 45% equity. As for Lori, she echoed Robert's sentiment and decided to give the Flemings what they asked for. In the end, Brian and Kevin said yes to Lori.
BagBowl after Shark Tank
After agreeing on a deal with Lori on the show, the Fleming brothers were supposedly en route to finding success post-"Shark Tank." Lori is the type of Shark who likes to be very hands-on with her ventures, as proven by how she handled the Heidi Ho cheese brand in one of the later seasons. Unfortunately, their partnership with the Queen of QVC could only do so much in making BagBowl a household name nationwide. After appearing on the show, manufacturing difficulties caused the product to be out of stock for two months. The delay seemed to have significantly affected the potential of BagBowl. When stocks were replenished, sales had gone tepid. It didn't help that when BagBowl finally became available on Amazon, customer reviews were lackluster.
For their part, Kevin and Brian capitalized on the supposedly newfound fame of BagBowl through "Shark Tank" by introducing new designs of their flagship offering as well as a new product, the Spill Stopper Training Cup, under their Daddio! brand. Kevin even launched a Kickstarter campaign for the new product, which secured $11,659 in funding from 158 backers, surpassing the $10,000 goal. Alongside such developments, BagBowl expanded its reach by bringing its products to Canada's TSC (formerly The Shopping Channel). However, it's not clear if the company benefited from such a move. BagBowl has never disclosed its sales and revenue.
BagBowl is no longer in business
BagBowl was far from one of the biggest food flops in "Shark Tank" history since it managed to lure one of the Sharks to its bait. Nevertheless, despite securing a deal on the show and being given a chance to establish its name in the industry, BagBowl never made it big. After its episode aired in October 2012, the company spent years struggling to achieve the success it had initially hoped for even with the help of a Shark. Poor sales and production challenges eventually took a toll on the brand's operations. In 2018, the company went out of business, with its products being pulled out of QVC and Amazon. Even before this, there were signs that BagBowl was headed in the wrong direction. For one, it had stopped updating its social media pages in 2016.
After shutting down the company, the brothers moved forward by returning to their former careers pre-BagBowl. Kevin left product development and returned to his career in marketing, based on his LinkedIn profile. As of November 2025, he has been serving as the CEO of CollabMe.com, a Chicago-based digital platform for freelancers, solo entrepreneurs, and content creators. He is also juggling other opportunities as a B2B marketing strategist and a co-founder of an Atlanta-based AI company called EdgeCraft AI. On the other hand, Brian resumed his practice in Kansas City's real estate industry, updating his Instagram with property listings from time to time.