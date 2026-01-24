Whatever Happened To BagBowl From Shark Tank?

The Fleming brothers entered the tank on "Shark Tank" Season 4, Episode 4 seeking $40,000 for 33% equity. Off the bat, the Sharks were entertained by how Brian and Kevin presented the advantages of using BagBowl, such as eliminating the need for cleanup after eating food from plastic packaging or having a means to pour broth and sauces into a plastic bag without asking for help. BagBowl acts as a stable exoskeleton for a makeshift bowl in both scenarios. However, the laughs and smiles quickly faded when the Sharks got to hold and examine samples. They quickly realized that what the Fleming brothers were selling was something snack manufacturers themselves could easily incorporate into the packaging of their products.

Not only that, despite a utility patent for BagBowl that was pending, other companies might come up with their own version before BagBowl could establish itself on the market. The Sharks were all the more bummed upon learning the startup didn't receive orders at an IHA Trade Show, despite how the brothers seemingly made a big deal of its presence at the convention. Mark, Daymond, and Kevin quickly dismissed the idea of investing as they were unimpressed with both the product and the company. Meanwhile, Robert saw potential in it. He offered them $40,000 for 45% equity. As for Lori, she echoed Robert's sentiment and decided to give the Flemings what they asked for. In the end, Brian and Kevin said yes to Lori.