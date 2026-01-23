The Big Guacamole Mistake People In The US Make At Mexican Restaurants

The next time you dine at a Mexican restaurant, whether it's Tex-Mex, Cal-Mex, New Mexican, or a family-run hot spot serving authentic regional flavors of Mexico, don't limit the potential of guacamole to just a chip dip. Instead, enjoy it as a spread, topping, or condiment with your meal (maybe skip ordering guac to-go at chipotle, though). According to David Stadtmiller, senior director of food and beverage for Dallas-based M Crowd Restaurant Group, guacamole is incredibly versatile and can be used on a variety of dishes. "From breakfast items to soups and sandwiches, guacamole has far more range than most people give it credit for," says Stadtmiller.

But what exactly is it about guac that makes it the perfect complement to a dish? Stadtmiller explained, "In its most traditional form, guacamole in Mexico is very simple, but delicious: avocado, lime, salt, serrano chile, and sometimes onion."

This combination of specific flavors — fat from the avocado, acid from the lime, heat from the serrano chili, and salt to bring out all the flavors — is what creates a rich, well-rounded mixture while providing the same profile to whatever it's added to. Since many Mexican dishes also incorporate fat, acid, salt, and heat, when guacamole is added, its unity of flavors provides balance to the other elements within those dishes.