This Creamy Dip Gets A Wallop Of Protein Thanks To Canned Tuna

While mixing canned tuna with mayo to make a tasty portion of tuna salad is a well-known recipe, it's not the only place where canned tuna can make for a creamy, protein-packed treat. In fact, for those who don't like mayo or are just looking for an extra punch of flavor, canned tuna and guacamole are surprisingly good together. Just mix a can of tuna into your favorite homemade or store bought guacamole for a nutritious treat that can be enjoyed as a dip or as a sandwich filling similar to tuna salad.

This combination is a tasty way to get more protein into your snacking or lunchtime routine because the contrasting flavors of the tuna and guacamole are held together by the richness shared by both elements of the dish. This is also the reason that sliced avocado works well with something like tuna-sardine salad. Remember that both canned tuna and guacamole also both work well with sliced pepperoncini or a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, so you may want to jazz up the tuna-guacamole combination with a hint of spice or citrus.