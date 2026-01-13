This Creamy Dip Gets A Wallop Of Protein Thanks To Canned Tuna
While mixing canned tuna with mayo to make a tasty portion of tuna salad is a well-known recipe, it's not the only place where canned tuna can make for a creamy, protein-packed treat. In fact, for those who don't like mayo or are just looking for an extra punch of flavor, canned tuna and guacamole are surprisingly good together. Just mix a can of tuna into your favorite homemade or store bought guacamole for a nutritious treat that can be enjoyed as a dip or as a sandwich filling similar to tuna salad.
This combination is a tasty way to get more protein into your snacking or lunchtime routine because the contrasting flavors of the tuna and guacamole are held together by the richness shared by both elements of the dish. This is also the reason that sliced avocado works well with something like tuna-sardine salad. Remember that both canned tuna and guacamole also both work well with sliced pepperoncini or a squeeze of fresh lemon or lime juice, so you may want to jazz up the tuna-guacamole combination with a hint of spice or citrus.
Serving tuna guacamole in different ways
Once you've made a tangy, tasty, protein-packed bowl of tuna guacamole, your work is done, right? Well, not quite. While tuna guacamole is more than welcome in a bowl with tortilla chips or vegetable crudites as part of a snack spread, these aren't the only ways to enjoy it. For starters, if you like guacamole in your burritos you can use tuna guacamole as either a condiment for an extra-protein-filled burrito experience alongside meat and beans or in place of chicken or beef for a burrito pescatarian-style.
You can also add a dollop of tuna guacamole to a fresh green salad along with salsa, tortilla strips, sweetcorn, and a bit of cilantro salad dressing for a tasty, healthy take on a taco salad. On the other hand, maybe you love guacamole because you just can't get enough avocado. If that's the case, a scoop of tuna guacamole served in a partially-hollowed avocado shell is a rich, creamy appetizer that looks as good as it tastes.