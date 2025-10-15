This Halved Fruit Makes A Perfect Bowl For Your Favorite Creamy Salad

Say goodbye to only using avocados in guacamole, on toast, or as a salad topping. The cool bowl shape that an avocado naturally comes in has been underutilized for far too long. It's begging to be stuffed with any creamy salad you'd normally have between slices of bread or with crackers, like salads made with tuna, salmon, chicken, garbanzos, or boiled eggs.

This dish isn't anything new. In the 1970s and 1980s a salad-stuffed avocado was at the height of its popularity, though it fell out of fashion at some point along the way. Thank goodness those days are over — the stuffed avocado is in its modern revival era, ready to be enjoyed again.

You could stuff an avocado with almost any savory mixture, and it would still taste delicious, but creamy salads are particularly well-suited for this dish. The ingredients that traditionally make up the base, such as mayonnaise, sour cream, or yogurt, act as binders and ensure that everything stays compact inside the avocado's cavity. The buttery texture and rich flavor of an avocado are also the perfect complement to creamy salads, as they share similar flavor profiles.