Double The Umami In Tuna Salad With This Briny Canned Ingredient

Whether you're enjoying it in a sandwich, toasted with cheese in a tuna melt, or over a crisp bed of lettuce, tuna salad is a tasty, protein-packed dish that makes a great lunch or light dinner. But while there are many ways to punch up tuna salad — from olives to capers to herbs — consider packing a burst of rich umami flavor, plus plenty more protein, by adding a second layer of fishy goodness: canned sardines. Mix it with the canned tuna to create a double-fish salad that is richer than traditional tuna salad but can be served in many of the same ways.

To make sardine-tuna salad, you'll have to decide on the sardine-to-tuna ratio you prefer. Remember, canned sardines tend to be slightly richer and fattier than canned tuna, which will impact the flavor of the dish, so you might want to use less mayo than you would in a typical tuna salad. However, you will likely want to add a bit of crunch in the form of tuna salad's traditional veggie add-in — chopped celery — and a touch of pepper for a little spice.