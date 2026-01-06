The Chipotle Side You Should Never Order To-Go

If the goal is fresh, bright guacamole, the version you make yourself wins every time. Chipotle's approach is simple, as shown in the TikTok walkthrough from an employee who demonstrates exactly how the chain preps its guac. You can copy that method at home, but if you want guacamole that actually tastes better than the to-go portion, the move is even easier. Mash ripe avocados with lime and salt to taste, stir in pico de gallo for instant acidity and texture, and five minutes later you have something fresher, cheaper, and fully customizable.

Chef Rick Bayless lays out a reliable method for balance and seasoning, but the fastest shortcut still comes down to one bowl, one fork, one avocado (and some pico de gallo). When produce prices run lower than the guac upcharge, homemade simply makes more sense.

Once your avocado situation is handled, leveling up your bowl gets fun. Skip the premium and put the savings into flavor that actually survives the ride home. Tomatillo green-chili salsa brings brightness, elote corn adds crunch and sweetness, extra fajita vegetables stretch a meal without diluting heat or sauciness. You still get the Chipotle convenience you wanted, only sharper, cheaper, and built exactly the way you like it, with no heartbreak or browning guac.