If You've Eaten Broccoli Recently It Probably Came From This US State

Whether you love it or hate it, broccoli is firmly established as one of America's go-to vegetables. The tree-shaped veggie is a staple ingredient in everything from Chinese American beef and broccoli stir-fry to one of the best Panera Bread soups. This naturally begs the question: Where, exactly, does all that broccoli come from?

If you've eaten U.S.-grown broccoli recently, there's a very high probability that it came from the one state that dominates the American broccoli market: California. It's hardly a surprise that the Golden State grows a lot of broccoli, considering that California produces more crops than any other state. However, the sheer quantity of the cruciferous veggie grown in California compared to the rest of the United States is pretty mind-blowing.

In 2024, California produced over 1.2 billion pounds of broccoli. That equates to more than 90% of total U.S. broccoli production, which amounted to just over 1.35 billion pounds. Even more impressively, the majority of California's broccoli is grown in just a few counties in the state's Central Coast region. The only other state that produced a significant amount of broccoli that year was Arizona, where farmers produced a mere 143 million pounds of the cruciferous veggie. In other words, California clearly takes the crown when it comes to U.S. broccoli production.