They call California's Salinas Valley the "Salad Bowl of the World" — and with good reason. The region produces half of America's leafy greens and more than 70% of the nation's lettuce, including iceberg lettuce, which helped to change the way Americans eat. But that's a fraction of what the Golden State grows. Its Mediterranean climate — with hot, dry summers and mild, wet winters — creates ideal conditions for growing hundreds of different types of crops year-round.

You've probably seen the results at the grocery store: strawberries, grapes, oranges, almonds, and even white rice, a crop you wouldn't instinctively pair with California (Nishiki, Amazon's top-rated brand of dried white rice, according to consumer reviews, hails from Commerce). The state generates more than 400 different varieties of produce and leads the country in over 60 of them. That accounts for 1/3 of all U.S. vegetables and 2/3 of the country's fruits and nuts.

Nearly every region in California plays a role in the wide variety of what grows there. You've got wine grapes in the sunny Napa Valley, avocados in San Diego County, garlic in Gilroy, and rice in the Sacramento Valley. In the far south, the Imperial Valley grows melons and leafy greens year-round, thanks to water from the Colorado River. The state is a patchwork of microclimates and regional specialties, making its output uniquely diverse.

While much of the harvests stays in America, a large portion heads for its ports. In 2023, California exported $22.4 billion in agricultural goods to more than 150 countries. Even with just 4% of the nation's farms and ranches, it's by far America's top agricultural producer.