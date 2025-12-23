The Creamy Italian Sauce That Takes Roasted Broccoli To Another Level Of Flavor

When you think of basic vegetables, broccoli is likely one of the first greens that comes to mind. It's rich in vitamins B, C, and K, while offering a low-calorie way to feel well-fed. While broccoli may be America's favorite vegetable, that doesn't mean it couldn't do with a little upgrade every now and again. One very straightforward way to do this is to add Alfredo sauce to roasted broccoli.

Broccoli and chicken fettuccine Alfredo is a common restaurant meal, but you can keep things simple and more vegetarian-friendly by just using the broccoli and sauce. It's incredibly simple to do. The first way to serve it is to roast your seasoned broccoli florets while heating the Alfredo sauce on the stove or in the microwave. Once your broccoli is lightly crisped and cooked through, pour the sauce over the broccoli and serve. You can use the Alfredo as a dip instead, as roasted broccoli is a great finger food. If you want a more casserole-like outcome, add the sauce to the broccoli in a dish, and roast it all together until the top begins to bubble and brown.

The result of this simple hack is a deeply creamy, rich, and salty dish that is perfect for a cold evening. While the broccoli flavor is still there, it's more mellow and accented by the sharpness of the parmesan in Alfredo. It goes well with white wine and is a great side to bring to family gatherings, as it is both quick and inexpensive to make in quantity. You can add a little nutmeg to store-bought Alfredo sauce to amp up the flavor. For some protein, consider throwing in a little bacon.