Leaky Dishwasher? Here's What To Check Before Calling The Plumber

A malfunctioning kitchen appliance isn't just inconvenient –- it can also be costly. But that doesn't always need to be the case. When it comes to something like a leaky dishwasher, flexing some DIY skills might prevent you from having to pay a plumber to perform a simple task you could easily handle on your own. According to a brand management senior analyst at Whirlpool, April Taylor, there are a few specific things you should check before calling a professional to fix the problem in the interest of saving your cash.

Two prevailing issues that could cause a leak both involve the door not closing properly. Fixing one of them should only require a few minutes with the help of a common household tool. "If the latch is loose, use a screwdriver to tighten it," Taylor said. "Bent latches will need to be replaced." Water coming from the door of the appliance could be another issue, and thankfully, that's also an easy fix. "If the latch is not the problem, inspect the gasket to see if it is soiled, loose, or damaged. Loose gaskets can be secured back in place," Taylor said. "If soiled, use mild soap, water, and a sponge to clean it. Damaged gaskets will need to be replaced."

If the door isn't the source of the leak, it could be the water line. You'll need to shut off the power and the water going to the dishwasher before checking this, but if the water line is the culprit, the fix could be as simple as tightening a hose. "Remove the lower kick panel and keep note of its position," Taylor said. "Once the dishwasher water line connection is located, inspect the connection and check for any dampness. If needed, tighten the hose using pliers."