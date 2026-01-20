The Texas Roadhouse Dessert Sauce Swap You Won't Find On The Menu
You may have heard of "secret menu" items at some of your favorite chain restaurants. McDonald's even recently let the secret out and made the so-called secret menu an official promotion. But while many secret menu items are associated with fast food, like those listed on the Hack the Menu website, sit-down restaurant menus can hide secrets too. That includes the menu at America's most popular steak chain, Texas Roadhouse, where the dessert menu lends itself to secret, satisfying swaps when you ask for the dessert you order to be served with the sauce from a different one of the restaurant's desserts.
Doing the "secret swap" allows you to try different flavor combinations, some of which are surprising but still delicious. For example, the Big Ol' Brownie at Texas Roadhouse is typically served with chocolate sauce on top, but swapping that out for the strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry that's served on the cheesecake adds a sweet burst of acidity to the rich, ice cream topped brownie. On the other hand, try the chocolate sauce from the brownie on top of Granny's Apple classic for an extra-indulgent take on all-American apple pie.
More unexpected ways to enjoy dessert at Texas Roadhouse
Even if you're a Texas Roadhouse first-timer, there are plenty of ways that the desserts at Texas Roadhouse can surprise you. For instance, members of the Texas Roadhouse VIP Club may not be particularly surprised to enjoy a free dessert on their birthday but could be in for something unusual when they bring out the infamous "Birthday Saddle." But even if it's not your birthday, you can enjoy one of their desserts with a sweet, Texas Roadhouse signature accent by using a bit of their cinnamon honey butter as a topping instead of (or in addition to!) ice cream.
On the other hand, you might prefer to drink your dessert. The cocktail menu at Texas Roadhouse is full of sweet sips, like the Gin Blossom, Island Cooler, and Jamaican Cowboy. These drinks are sweet enough to enjoy on their own after your meal but can also be taken to the next level if you order a scoop of vanilla ice cream to make your drink into a float. While ice cream on its own is not part of Texas Roadhouse's menu, you can order it, as the restaurant stocks it to use as a dessert topping.