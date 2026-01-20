The Texas Roadhouse Dessert Sauce Swap You Won't Find On The Menu

You may have heard of "secret menu" items at some of your favorite chain restaurants. McDonald's even recently let the secret out and made the so-called secret menu an official promotion. But while many secret menu items are associated with fast food, like those listed on the Hack the Menu website, sit-down restaurant menus can hide secrets too. That includes the menu at America's most popular steak chain, Texas Roadhouse, where the dessert menu lends itself to secret, satisfying swaps when you ask for the dessert you order to be served with the sauce from a different one of the restaurant's desserts.

Doing the "secret swap" allows you to try different flavor combinations, some of which are surprising but still delicious. For example, the Big Ol' Brownie at Texas Roadhouse is typically served with chocolate sauce on top, but swapping that out for the strawberry sauce with chunks of strawberry that's served on the cheesecake adds a sweet burst of acidity to the rich, ice cream topped brownie. On the other hand, try the chocolate sauce from the brownie on top of Granny's Apple classic for an extra-indulgent take on all-American apple pie.