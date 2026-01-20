This Aldi Salad Has A Cult Following — And It's Only $6

There are plenty of grocery stores that, in one way or another, shine the most in unexpected places. This is especially true when it comes to products that are able to stand out from the crowd and build their own unique fanbase in a way that nothing else in the store can manage. As we wait to see whether Trader Joe's customers crown a snack as their overall favorite product (again), in the next Customer Choice Awards, there's one item at Aldi that has cultivated its own cult-like following, and a quick look at social media threads will tell you why.

Aldi's Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad — a product made by the German grocery giant's private brand, Park Street Deli — is among the most beloved foods at the store, with fans eagerly imploring others to give it a shot upon their next visit thanks to the salad's overall taste, versatility, and its low price of just $6.29 per pound. While there are plenty of things consumers hate about shopping at Aldi, its signature chicken salad is definitely not one of them.

The craze surrounding the remarkably affordable Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad is obvious on sites like Facebook and Reddit, in particular, where fans heap praise on the popular deli item chiefly for its irresistible taste. In fact, several fans claimed that once you open the chicken salad at home, it's almost impossible to stop eating it.