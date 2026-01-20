This Aldi Salad Has A Cult Following — And It's Only $6
There are plenty of grocery stores that, in one way or another, shine the most in unexpected places. This is especially true when it comes to products that are able to stand out from the crowd and build their own unique fanbase in a way that nothing else in the store can manage. As we wait to see whether Trader Joe's customers crown a snack as their overall favorite product (again), in the next Customer Choice Awards, there's one item at Aldi that has cultivated its own cult-like following, and a quick look at social media threads will tell you why.
Aldi's Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad — a product made by the German grocery giant's private brand, Park Street Deli — is among the most beloved foods at the store, with fans eagerly imploring others to give it a shot upon their next visit thanks to the salad's overall taste, versatility, and its low price of just $6.29 per pound. While there are plenty of things consumers hate about shopping at Aldi, its signature chicken salad is definitely not one of them.
The craze surrounding the remarkably affordable Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad is obvious on sites like Facebook and Reddit, in particular, where fans heap praise on the popular deli item chiefly for its irresistible taste. In fact, several fans claimed that once you open the chicken salad at home, it's almost impossible to stop eating it.
What makes Aldi's Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad so special?
Ultimately, what sets Aldi's Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad apart from the many others on the market is its multitude of alternating yet complementary flavors and the versatility of the spread itself. On the one hand, the name tells you just how varied the flavors and textures are within it; with a base of chicken and mayo, a sweet component in the form of cranberries, and crunchy add-ins like almonds and celery, this salad is the perfect blend of creamy, savory, sweet, and filling, making it a near-perfect choice in terms of both flavor and texture.
As for versatility, many fans cite all of the different ways you can enjoy the Cranberry Almond Chicken Salad as a key reason why it's always a must-grab at Aldi. As one Redditor explained, "[It's] fantastic in a sandwich, on crackers or, well, straight out of the tub." Similarly, another Reddit user noted, "This on some pretzel thins are the ultimate easy lunch for me," in response to a question about whether the salad lives up to the hype.
As a Facebook user enthusiastically, but succinctly, put it, "The chicken salad with cranberries is the best ever." Plus, you can give this chicken salad a crunchy upgrade with pepperoncini, tangy Italian peppers that will heighten the spiciness and umami factor considerably. Bacon would also work well too if you want to keep it simple.