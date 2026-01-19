The Fast Food Restaurant Where You Can Grab A Bucket Of Chili
While chili is far from the most common fast food item in existence, getting the chance to enjoy a warm serving of the classic stew alongside some chicken nuggets or burgers is an experience that many hold near and dear to their hearts. While there are a handful of fast food chains that you can get chili from, nobody does it bigger than Wendy's — some locations offer chili buckets as big as 1.5 quarts. This is roughly equivalent to 6 small chilis or 4 large chilis from the chain, making it quite fitting for the title of "family chili."
Since the seismic chili container is not available at every Wendy's, it can prove difficult to get your hands on it. You'll have to check the chain's app or website to see if your local branch opted in to serving the iconic chili (which is famously made using leftover burger meat) in a massive bucket. According to a Reddit user claiming to be a Wendy's employee, the franchise they work at doesn't have family chili on the app or menu boards, but it's available to customers if ordered, so you can always test your luck by asking at the branch you visit.
Is the family-style chili from Wendy's cost-effective?
Now, because of how infrequently consumers across the United States are able to find it, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the menu item, especially when it comes to its price. This is because, even more so than other fast food items at Wendy's and beyond, the family chili's price can vary drastically depending on where you get it from. While some locations, such as the one in Kirkland, Washington, offer the bucket of chili at prices as low as $10.99, a Redditor has suggested that the price at their local Wendy's is as high as $22.99, a massive gap for the exact same menu item. However, considering that the small Wendy's chili could be about $3 (depending on the location), even the highest known cost of the family-sized item is likely more cost-effective by a dollar or two.
Thus, if you're a chili lover and are in an area where a Wendy's does offer the family-sized deal, it'd be in your best interest to give it a shot. Plus, while you may sometimes be met with six small chilis rather than the large bucket if your location is out of them, those lucky enough to receive the full-sized bucket will be glad to know that it makes dipping your burger in them and combining two of Wendy's best items even easier.