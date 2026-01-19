The Fast Food Restaurant Where You Can Grab A Bucket Of Chili

Now, because of how infrequently consumers across the United States are able to find it, there is a lot of confusion surrounding the menu item, especially when it comes to its price. This is because, even more so than other fast food items at Wendy's and beyond, the family chili's price can vary drastically depending on where you get it from. While some locations, such as the one in Kirkland, Washington, offer the bucket of chili at prices as low as $10.99, a Redditor has suggested that the price at their local Wendy's is as high as $22.99, a massive gap for the exact same menu item. However, considering that the small Wendy's chili could be about $3 (depending on the location), even the highest known cost of the family-sized item is likely more cost-effective by a dollar or two.

Thus, if you're a chili lover and are in an area where a Wendy's does offer the family-sized deal, it'd be in your best interest to give it a shot. Plus, while you may sometimes be met with six small chilis rather than the large bucket if your location is out of them, those lucky enough to receive the full-sized bucket will be glad to know that it makes dipping your burger in them and combining two of Wendy's best items even easier.