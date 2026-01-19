The Unique Struggles Seafood Restaurants Face

Owning a restaurant is not for the faint of heart. Working demanding schedules for what are often razor-thin profit margins is just how the industry operates. Couple that with the fact that roughly 8 out of 10 restaurants shutter their doors within five years of opening and it can be an intimidating, stressful undertaking. Some establishments, like those that serve seafood, have a unique set of challenges that can exacerbate that stress.

One of the struggles seafood restaurants face is sustainability. Customers are largely aware of overfishing practices and prefer to see menu items sourced from abundant populations in a way that has a limited negative impact on the environment. Yet, customers aren't always educated about which types of fish are sustainable. Salmon farms were designed to reduce the effects of overfishing, but some claim the industry is doing more harm than good by releasing antibiotics and diseases into local ecosystems. This has created uncertainty around eating farm-raised salmon. Salmon farms are striving to correct course by utilizing indoor tanks which won't affect natural ecosystems while many proudly display an ASC (The Aquaculture Stewardship Council) certification on their products as proof they comply with rigid environmental guidelines.

Still, while some folks don't have any problem ordering farm-raised salmon, others will snub an establishment that doesn't source and serve wild-caught, which costs more. That cost is inevitably passed down to the customer, creating a conundrum of sorts for seafood restaurants. On the one hand, people want sustainable options. On the other, they don't want sticker shock when presented with the bill. These aren't the only challenges seafood restaurants encounter, either.