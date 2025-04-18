11 Signs You're In A Bad Seafood Restaurant

The last thing you should be smelling when you step into a seafood restaurant is fish. Sounds contradictory? Well, there's a fish smell that is 'good' — i.e. salty, fresh, grilled, and subtle — and then there's the foul, funky odor that assaults you when seafood is off or past its prime. "You never want to walk into any restaurant and be hit with an off-putting odor. This is especially true with seafood," says Desiree Antczak.

Any such smell is an immediate red flag that the meal you order may not be optimal (at best), or could cause severe food poisoning (at worst). Alternatively, if instead of rotten fish you smell ammonia or bleach, this does not necessarily mean that you've found an extremely well-cleaned eatery. Rather, it could indicate an overuse of cleaning products to mask foul odors.

However, a strong fish smell does not automatically mean it's a lousy restaurant. A little leeway should be given if you are dining at a restaurant that is near an ocean or river where the fish are being caught fresh, according to Miguel Olmedo. "Seafood restaurants that are inland will have a cleaner, fresher smell. Seafood restaurants close to the coast and/or a body of water will have a stronger seafood odor," Olmedo said. Use your judgment in such circumstances, and keep an eye out for any other warning signs.