The Hearty Old-School Egg Dish That Bing Crosby Loved

If there was ever a celebrity known for versatility, it would have to be Bing Crosby. Born Harry Lillis Crosby, Jr. The singer and actor had a career that spanned music, film, and television which ranged from crooning classic songs like "White Christmas" and "Pennies From Heaven" to starring in the "Road to..." film series to singing a duet with David Bowie. But what did someone like Crosby eat to get the energy for such a career? Well, according to the 1939 celebrity cookbook, "What Actors Eat — When They Eat!" compiled by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan, Crosby loved a cozy, old-school egg dish he called the "Red Devil."

To make a Red Devil, you don't need particularly expensive ingredients; just eggs, toast, canned tomato soup, canned peas, American cheese, and a little olive oil plus some optional garlic and oregano if you like. You'll need to melt the cheese into the tomato soup with a bit of olive oil, add the drained canned peas, and then fold in beaten eggs at the last minute for a creamy, tangy mixture to serve over toast. According to Crosby's recipe, the dish has "a rare flavor which is particularly tempting when one's appetite needs a 'lift.'"