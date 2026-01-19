The Hearty Old-School Egg Dish That Bing Crosby Loved
If there was ever a celebrity known for versatility, it would have to be Bing Crosby. Born Harry Lillis Crosby, Jr. The singer and actor had a career that spanned music, film, and television which ranged from crooning classic songs like "White Christmas" and "Pennies From Heaven" to starring in the "Road to..." film series to singing a duet with David Bowie. But what did someone like Crosby eat to get the energy for such a career? Well, according to the 1939 celebrity cookbook, "What Actors Eat — When They Eat!" compiled by Rex Lease and Kenneth Harlan, Crosby loved a cozy, old-school egg dish he called the "Red Devil."
To make a Red Devil, you don't need particularly expensive ingredients; just eggs, toast, canned tomato soup, canned peas, American cheese, and a little olive oil plus some optional garlic and oregano if you like. You'll need to melt the cheese into the tomato soup with a bit of olive oil, add the drained canned peas, and then fold in beaten eggs at the last minute for a creamy, tangy mixture to serve over toast. According to Crosby's recipe, the dish has "a rare flavor which is particularly tempting when one's appetite needs a 'lift.'"
Take a minute to wash down your Red Devil the way Bing Crosby would have
Once you've cooked yourself a Red Devil, you'll want a beverage to go alongside it. Choosing one is simple, as Bing Crosby had a particular drink he loved that goes great with eggs and cheese. Crosby was particularly fond of Minute Maid orange juice. He was an early shareholder in Minute Maid, one of the first frozen orange juice concentrates on the U.S. market, for which Bing Crosby served as a West Coast distributor.
While a glass of your favorite brand of orange juice and a Red Devil makes for a hearty breakfast, if you're looking to enjoy Crosby's favorite egg dish as a light supper or a boozy brunch, there's a Crosby-approved way to turn the fruit juice into a cocktail. In addition to his passion for orange juice, Crosby was also one of the first people to bring tequila (which can only be made in Mexico) to the United States. He and Phil Harris launched a company to import Tequila Herradura in 1955. If you're looking for a cocktail pairing, a Tequila Sunrise cocktail (with tequila, grenadine, and orange juice) has a sweet, tangy flavor that pairs well with a Red Devil, as well as other brunch dishes.