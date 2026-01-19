Is A Countertop Deep Fryer Ever Worth Buying? Here's What To Know
All of us fried food lovers have thought the same thing at one point or another: Why not pony up and buy a countertop deep fryer so we can have crispy, crunchy goodies whenever the mood strikes? People like to mimic the taste of fried food by using air-fryer tricks, but true aficionados won't be fooled. And some culinary pleasures can't ever be made in an air fryer, like fried dough. Well, fried food fans, there's encouraging news if you're on the fence about taking the plunge. Lynne Just, chef and consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach, prefers using a countertop deep fryer over the alternative when she's got a craving for crispy, golden-brown goodness.
"All in all, I find my countertop deep fryer more convenient than deep frying in a pot on the stove top," Just said. When you purchase a deep fryer, you're not just walking away with a vessel for hot oil. Many home units are built like commercial fryers in the sense that they come with features meant to make frying easier. One of Just's favorites is a vital tool for frying food. "Most countertop deep fryers have a built-in thermometer that constantly monitors the oil temperature," she said.
That's not the only way a countertop deep fryer edges out using a pot over the stove. "It also has a basket to place the food in, which allows me to carefully lower the food into the oil," Just said. "Once the food is cooked, there is a hook that holds the basket in place above the oil to drain excess oil from the food." Still, countertop deep fryers have a few drawbacks, some of which may have kept some folks from buying one in the first place.
Drawbacks to using a countertop deep fryer
Lynne Just makes a strong case for investing in a countertop deep fryer, but she also acknowledges that owning one isn't all sunshine and rainbows. For one thing, keeping your unit ready to go at a moment's notice isn't free. "Deep frying requires a lot of oil, which can add up on cost," Just said. Then there is the issue of maintenance, which anyone familiar with deep fryer upkeep can attest is not an appealing task. "The oil needs to be changed often, especially if you cook fish or chicken one day and donuts the next," Just said. "The oil will hold the taste of strongly flavored foods." Old, unfiltered oil can also make fried food extra greasy. Regular maintenance is essential if you want a countertop deep fryer to live up to its full potential.
However, for those who remain undeterred in their desire to add a countertop deep fryer to their culinary repertoire, Just shared some advice on what to look for. "Consider the size first. If you are deep frying a lot, you'll want one that can hold a large amount of food," she said. "If it's only for occasional use, then a small one will get the job done and take up less storage space in your kitchen." It will also use less oil, which will help with the cost of upkeep.
Some additional components to keep an eye out for make maintenance and everyday use easier and safer. "I prefer one with a removable oil pan for easy clean up," Just said. "A cool touch exterior is also a great feature, as the outside of the fryer can get very hot."