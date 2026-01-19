Is A Countertop Deep Fryer Ever Worth Buying? Here's What To Know

All of us fried food lovers have thought the same thing at one point or another: Why not pony up and buy a countertop deep fryer so we can have crispy, crunchy goodies whenever the mood strikes? People like to mimic the taste of fried food by using air-fryer tricks, but true aficionados won't be fooled. And some culinary pleasures can't ever be made in an air fryer, like fried dough. Well, fried food fans, there's encouraging news if you're on the fence about taking the plunge. Lynne Just, chef and consumer test kitchen manager at Hamilton Beach, prefers using a countertop deep fryer over the alternative when she's got a craving for crispy, golden-brown goodness.

"All in all, I find my countertop deep fryer more convenient than deep frying in a pot on the stove top," Just said. When you purchase a deep fryer, you're not just walking away with a vessel for hot oil. Many home units are built like commercial fryers in the sense that they come with features meant to make frying easier. One of Just's favorites is a vital tool for frying food. "Most countertop deep fryers have a built-in thermometer that constantly monitors the oil temperature," she said.

That's not the only way a countertop deep fryer edges out using a pot over the stove. "It also has a basket to place the food in, which allows me to carefully lower the food into the oil," Just said. "Once the food is cooked, there is a hook that holds the basket in place above the oil to drain excess oil from the food." Still, countertop deep fryers have a few drawbacks, some of which may have kept some folks from buying one in the first place.