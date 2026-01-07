Avoid Greasy Fried Food By Adding This Simple Step To Your Routine

Harris Mayer advocates filtering your oil after every time you use it. You can simply pour the oil through a fine-mesh strainer, but lining the strainer with cheesecloth or even a paper towel can filter out even more impurities. As to when you should begin filtering, Mayer advises, "Do it after you fry, but give the oil some time to cool off a bit. It has to be hot enough that it is liquid but not so hot that it is dangerous if it touches you." Needless to say, you also don't want it so hot that it melts the storage container.

So, how many times can you filter and reuse frying oil? There's no one-size-fits-all rule, since it may depend on the type of oil, what you've been frying, or the temperature used during frying. Instead of counting, there are other ways to tell when it's time to discard the oil. Mayer suggests going by appearance, saying, "Fryer oil should be translucent. If it starts to get cloudy, it's time to clean or change your oil." Other tell-tale signs that your frying oil needs replacing include foam, a funky smell, or starting to smoke before it reaches frying temperature.

Once you need to toss your cooking oil, you can do it the mess-free way by using an oil solidifier to turn it into gel. (Baking soda can work, too, if you only need to dispose of a small amount.) Of course, you can also simply pour it into a disposable plastic bottle and throw the whole thing into the trash.