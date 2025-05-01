Use One Easy Trick To Quickly Dispose Of Used Cooking Oil

If you have a fairly small amount of cooking oil, such as the amount left in your skillet after you've pan-fried a fish fillet, you may be tempted to just pour it down the sink, but even a little bit of oil can clog your pipes. The proper way to dispose of used cooking oil is by throwing it out, but you can't just dump it into the trash can in its liquid state without making a mess. Instead, you can transform that oil into something easier to deal with by mixing it with baking soda.

When added to cooking oil, baking soda creates a semi-solid paste, which can then be scooped out of the ban, wrapped in paper, plastic, or foil, and then tossed into the trash. Of course, if you have to dispose of a lot of oil — which might be the case if you've been deep-frying instead of pan-frying (and yes, there's a difference) — you might not want to waste all that baking soda. Instead, you can simply pour the oil into a resealable container (once it's cooled down, of course) and then put the entire bottle into the garbage.