Walmart And Pepsi Accused Of Price-Fixing Scheme In New Lawsuit

Everyone likes low prices, and people generally don't assume that anything fishy is going on when they see a screaming deal on their favorite soft drinks at the grocery store. Yet, that's exactly what a recent lawsuit alleges was occurring between Pepsi and Walmart. Martin Gelbspan, Alexander Govea, and Aaron Hinds filed what could be a class action suit against the two industry titans on December 15 in the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York. The claim asserts that PepsiCo and Walmart partnered behind the scenes to keep prices on Pepsi products lower than those of competing stores. If true, the allegations mark one more shady thing about Walmart's grocery department.

The plaintiffs claim this collusion has been ongoing for roughly 10 years, citing January 2015 as the beginning of PepsiCo's underhanded partnership with Walmart. Along with selling Pepsi products to the multinational retailer for below the typical wholesale cost, the lawsuit declares that the soda giant was helping Walmart beat the competition by bestowing it with data-sharing services and promotional payments. On top of it all, PepsiCo reportedly prevented other retailers from offering lower prices than Walmart by increasing wholesale prices or reducing discounts for said retailers. The assertion is that these actions created an unfair competitive landscape by violating the Sherman Antitrust Act and multiple state antitrust laws. Interestingly, this isn't the first time PepsiCo has found itself in hot water due to its alleged favoritism towards Walmart.