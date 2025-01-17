Why The US Federal Trade Commission Is Suing Pepsi

America's third favorite soft drink, Pepsi, faces hot water this week as the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) announced a lawsuit against the brand on Friday, January 17. In the complaint, the FTC alleged that the long-standing PepsiCo Inc. has engaged in price discrimination (an illegal practice in the U.S.) by offering one big-name retailer advantages on product pricing while other, smaller retailers (and the American consumer) are paying the price –- literally. Although the FTC's complaint doesn't specifically name the large retailer, a source close to the case confirmed that Walmart is the recipient.

"When firms like Pepsi give massive retailers a leg up, it tilts the playing field against small firms and ultimately inflates prices for American consumers," FTC Chair Lina M. Khan said in an official statement. "The FTC's action will help ensure all grocers and other businesses — no matter the size — can get a fair shake and compete on the merits of their skill, efficiency, and talent."

A representative from PepsiCo Inc. went on the record to deny the accusations, "disputing" the allegation and the "partisan matter" in which the case was filed. Walmart has declined to comment on the lawsuit thus far.