The Staggering Number Of Restaurants That Failed After Appearing On Kitchen Nightmares

Fans of culinary reality shows know that when you're in the mood to watch a trainwreck with a happy ending, Gordon Ramsay's "Kitchen Nightmares" is right up your alley. Gordon Ramsay, who owns a staggering number of restaurants worldwide, shares his expertise regarding how to make an establishment succeed with restaurant owners struggling to keep their businesses open. He spends three days whipping the staff into shape, revamping the menu, and giving the establishment a facelift often while enduring explosive reactions from egotistical owners who become offended at the first sign of criticism. The idea is that, with Gordon Ramsay (who avoids McDonald's at all costs) sharing his extensive knowledge about being a restaurateur, the owners will have the tools they need to right the ship. Unfortunately, it usually doesn't work out that way.

"Kitchen Nightmares" began airing in 2007 and has released nine seasons to date. A total of 93 struggling restaurants have been featured over the years, but sadly only 27 of those are still in business. In fact, viewers have to fast forward to Season 3 before they catch a glimpse of an establishment that pulled itself from the jaws of defeat.

Given the state of some of these restaurants when Ramsay first walks through the doors, a 29% success rate is nothing to sneeze at. However, these numbers could use some context. Considering that the last two seasons of the show aired fairly recently, that 29% success rate could fall before long.