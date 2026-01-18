Nestlé's Old-School Lion Chocolate Bar Was Originally Marketed Specifically To Men

How do you get men to buy your product? You can always take the Axe (or Lynx) route and suggest that your product will make you irresistible to women. You can even take the ill-advised path of Dr Pepper 10 and straight-up say that your product isn't for women. (This is a bad idea for many reasons, not the least of which is that you don't want to alienate half of your potential customer base.) Or you can do what Nestlé did and just put a big, cool, roaring lion on the packaging so men will buy it — an approach which worked for its Lion chocolate bar. For a while, at least.

Mind you, Nestlé wasn't the one who invented the bar. Lion was the product of a British candy company called Rowntree's, a onetime competitor of Cadbury (whose chocolate bar offerings we ranked here), and was first sold in 1976. When Rowntree's was bought by Nestlé in 1988, production shifted from the northern English city of Newcastle to the French city of Dijon (hopefully without any cross-contamination from the mustard factories which make the condiment Alex Guarnaschelli can't live without). The original ads were punchy and irreverent in a late-'70s kind of way, with footage of a leaping lion in the savannah and a gravelly-voiced British man commanding you to "bite it, crunch it, chew it." But as tastes evolved over the years, so too did the idea of what young men considered "cool."