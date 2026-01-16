Is Cardboard Microwave Safe? What You Need To Know Before Hitting Start

When reheating leftovers, it can be tempting to leave the food in the cardboard box when you pop it in the microwave. Before you do this, it pays to know what kind of cardboard you're dealing with, because it might be one of the many things you should never put in a microwave. There's more than one type of cardboard container that shouldn't be microwaved, with the reasons ranging from fires to chemical leaching. Thick cardboard boxes, like personal pizza boxes, can be highly flammable. The dry material and the amount of grease that's usually soaked into the box make them a fire hazard when exposed to extremely high temperatures. If the box has any metallic ink on it — usually the logo and phone number — or a plastic or wax coating, it can cause sparks and ignite the cardboard.

Aside from the fire risk, some cardboard boxes can leach chemicals into your food when microwaved. Containers with adhesives, wax coating, or plastic lining can melt under the intense heat and release chemicals that shouldn't be consumed. Cardboards with inks and dyes, potentially containing volatile organic compounds (VOCs) or heavy metals, can also get into your food once heated.

You should also refrain from microwaving any cardboard containers that have metal handles, such as Chinese takeout boxes, unless you want a guaranteed disaster. Not only is reheating non-microwave-safe cardboard a microwave mistake that will ruin your food, but it could also cause other major damage at the same time. This doesn't mean that all cardboard containers aren't microwave safe, though.