As simple as the dish may be, people love to experiment with various ways to level up humble baked potatoes. It makes sense, I suppose, given that spuds are essentially a blank canvas just waiting to be painted with layers of flavor. But before you go testing out all the enticing baked potato toppings that some would argue are the true stars of the dish, try basting your bakers to make them stand out.

Cooking baked potatoes in the air fryer can crisp up the skin nicely, but if you want crispy skin combined with loads of flavor, basting is the way to go. However, Vivian Villa, the founder of UnButter, warned that the timing is essential for the best outcome. "If you want crunchy potatoes, you don't want to baste too early — you would rather wait until the end of the cooking process," she said. "Basting at the end supports crunchiness, and if you baste too early, you will not achieve this."

Basting helps establish an already crunchy exterior, but the oven does the heavy lifting. If you're constantly moving your potatoes around to baste them early on, they likely aren't sitting still long enough in the oven to crisp on the outside. As Villa succinctly stated, "Early basting cancels the crunch or crispy."