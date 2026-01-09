The Sleek Space-Saving Aldi Find That'll Organize All Your Cups For Under $5

Aldi may have built its cult following around bargains on groceries, like cheap meat and dupes that are better than name brand products, but dedicated fans of the discount supermarket know that the best deals often come in the form of Aldi Finds. These limited-time products vary from knick-knacks that amplify your kitchen ambiance to household necessities that can be purchased for a steal. Aldi Finds also occasionally features space-saving solutions for areas around your home that won't break the bank. Two current Aldi Finds fall into this category: the Kirkton cup holder and wine glass holder, both of which are available now for under $5.

The cup organizer allows folks to hang up to eight of their favorite coffee mugs in the kitchen, saving cabinet space while also proudly displaying their colorful cupware within arm's reach of their coffee maker. Kirkton's wine glass holder offers people an alternative to stashing stemware on a shelf by hanging the glasses upside down from the rack for easy access to their favorite vessel for vino.

Both kitchen organizers come in white or black, which should accommodate many different kitchen color schemes. And those who aren't particularly handy will appreciate that there are no screws or nails needed to mount the organizers. They both utilize a bar at the top that allows them to attach to the bottom of a freestanding cabinet or shelf — no installation necessary.