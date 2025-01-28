Here's How You Should Be Holding A Wine Glass

Whether you're sitting on a city sidewalk for a wine bar happy hour or tucked in your couch for a nightcap, properly holding a wine glass can elevate the tasting experience. Wine can be enjoyed without being fully appreciated, but in a beverage with such intricacies and production background, the beauty is in the details. And the easiest way to start is by knowing how to hold a glass.

While some say the most natural-feeling way to hold a wine glass is by cupping the bowl, it isn't the most glamorous. No matter if you're drinking a chilled white or a room-temp red, you'll end up with a cool hand and a warm drink. You'll also end up with oily handprints around the bowl and muddy the pristine look of a clear wine glass, meaning you'll have to go even farther to ensure they're clean for the next use.

There are a few ways to hold a glass of wine, but perhaps most common among connoisseurs is by pinching the stem between your thumb and your forefinger and middle finger. Let the rest of your fingers sit gently above the base. The glass will be secure and clean, and the wine will remain at its proper temperature for longer.