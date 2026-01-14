How Long Should You Steam Couscous? Here's The Ideal Time

Originating in Northern Africa, couscous is a delicious food that deserves more attention from American home cooks. The pasta (yes, it's a pasta not a grain) is fluffy, tender, and can be cooked in just five minutes. It's a delicious and convenient dish that pairs well with meats and vegetables and can be used to make many different dishes including some regional Italian specialties. If you're not familiar with this semolina base, it's easy to over-steam it and make it too mushy, though. To help our readers avoid this, we spoke to David Davidov, Creator of The Cooking Foodie, about the best way to cook couscous.

Davidov outlines two ways to make couscous. The first is the traditional Moroccan method in which a special pot called a couscoussier is used to steam the ingredient. Most home cooks outside of Northern Africa will probably go for the modern method. "You start by placing the couscous in a bowl or pot and seasoning it lightly, usually a pinch of salt and a touch of olive oil or butter so the grains don't stick together. Then you bring water or broth to a boil, pour it over the couscous, and cover it right away," Davidov explains. "Once the grains have absorbed the liquid, you uncover it and gently fluff it with a fork. After fluffing, you can let it rest for another minute or two and it becomes beautifully light and airy."