The Classic Moroccan Meal Simon Pegg Loves

Actor Simon Pegg has played plenty of film roles during his career (big fan of "Hot Fuzz" here), which means he's had a chance to travel the world quite a bit while filming. And there's one meal that he enjoyed so much in Morocco that he considers it one of his favorites: lamb tagine. The word "tagine" can refer to both the dish and the cooking vessel with the conical lid that it's made in; the meal itself is a slow-cooked stew that essentially steams itself in the cookware.

Lamb tagine is frequently spiced with ingredients like ginger, cinnamon, saffron, and nutmeg. Oftentimes, you may find ingredients such as dried apricots in it as well. It's usually served with couscous (a type of pasta, not a grain), and it's such a hearty and flavorful dish that it's easy to understand why Pegg enjoys it so much. Tagine isn't just a Moroccan cuisine, either; you can find varieties of it in many other countries in North Africa and the Middle East.