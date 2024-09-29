Pasta Or Grain: Where Does Couscous Really Belong?

Just like all pasta, couscous comes in multiple varieties. When you think of couscous, I'm guessing most think of the tiny kind, which is Moroccan couscous. Then there's its larger-sized cousin, known as pearl or Israeli couscous, which has a bouncier chew to it and sometimes comes in a tri-color version (adding green and red to the mix), as well as the largest version of all, Lebanese couscous.

Cooking time depends on the variety. As you can imagine, the bigger the pasta piece, the longer it'll take to cook since the material within is essentially straight-dried flour. But fortunately, once it's done cooking, you're good to go. Couscous makes for a great base ingredient for a large format side dish, so if you're headed to a potluck, you can start with a big batch of it, toss in some chopped vegetables, fresh herbs, and maybe a little bit of crumbly cheese, and dress it up with a vinaigrette. Suddenly, you've got a relatively low-labor dish packed with plenty of bright flavors, and nobody'll know how easy it was to put together.

And now that you know that couscous isn't a grain but a pasta, you also have a little tidbit you can whip out during casual conversation. Or if you go the bulgur route, you can extoll upon its virtues too, and how it's not, in fact, Moroccan couscous. Who'd have thought a tiny piece of pasta was so interesting?