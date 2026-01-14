The Melty Trader Joe's Sliced Cheese That Instantly Upgrades Roast Vegetables

So what is Raclette, exactly? Well, it's the name of an Alpine cheese made in Switzerland, but it's also the name of a kind of dish that goes with the cheese. The cheese itself is creamy, melty, and slightly nutty, not altogether different from similar Swiss cheeses like Gruyere and Emmental (both of which are excellent cheeses for French onion soup); the dish is part of a long heritage of communal cheese presentations, similar to fondue. (The name Raclette comes from the French word "racler", or "to scrape," with the idea being that you can scrape the cheese over whatever it is you want to eat.)

If this all sounds like a bit of a to-do for a simple, nourishing dish, that's where those cheese slices from Trader Joe's come in handy. If you want to make a production out of it, by all means melt your cheese and make it nice for TikTok. But if you just want to toss a few slices over your asparagus and put it under the broiler for a few minutes, you can do that, too. There's no wrong way to get cheesy with it, is there?