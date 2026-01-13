The Easy Bakery Purchase For French Toast That Hits A Grand Slam Every Time
The main ingredient in a dish needs to be the star of the show, which means scrutinizing the bakery options at the store for the perfect French toast foundation is a must. Everyone has an opinion about what works best, from a unique spin on banana bread to King's Hawaiian for elevated French toast. Yet, Erin Lim, culinary content creator from @erinscozykitchen, argues that before the flavor of the bread is considered, folks should look for a loaf they can slice themselves.
"Pre-sliced loaves tend to be thinner than what I like, so having a whole loaf is great for thick-cut French toast," Lim said. "If you have a whole loaf, you can customize the thickness of the French toast you want to make!" Sure, thick-sliced bread can be found in most bakeries, but why not grant yourself the freedom of personalization when it comes to the thickness of your French toast? However, that's not to say that team thin French toast is wrong. "Thicker slices are not always better, it's really just personal preference," Lim said. In fact, being too generous while slicing can complicate the cooking process.
Customize the thickness, but don't go too thick
Whether you make French toast the lazy way in a slow cooker, or bake it on a sheet pan like Giada De Laurentiis, there are certain qualities it should display when it's made perfectly. Primarily, the batter should penetrate every inch of the bread, and that bread should be cooked all the way through. The method used to cook the French toast plays a role in that, but it begins with the thickness of your bread.
Erin Lim recommended not going over an inch thick when slicing your loaf. "If it's too thick, you can risk not getting the custard soaked into the center," she said. Of course, just giving it some extra time in the batter will fix that, but then you run into another problem. "If it's too thick, the center of your French toast may end up raw." An inch isn't a hard and fast rule, but it's wise not to stray too far from that thickness to save yourself some headache over a simple breakfast dish.
However, we all know mistakes happen. If you cut your bread too thick, or your eyes were bigger than your stomach while slicing, Lim noted there is a way to ensure that fully soaked bread will cook completely. She said, "If you do use thick slices, I like to pan fry the exterior and then bake it in the oven so it gets cooked through the center." That should also give you a picturesque crust that will make your eyes as happy as your taste buds.